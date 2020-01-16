Brokerages Set $27.00 Target Price for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Graham an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GHM. ValuEngine downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. Graham has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $205.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Graham will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $34,931.39. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Graham by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

