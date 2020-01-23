Brokerages Set $38.00 Target Price for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $38.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBSI shares. BidaskClub cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $56,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,537.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 13.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

