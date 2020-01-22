Brokerages Set $4.20 Target Price for RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB)

RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. RYB Education’s rating score has declined by 10.4% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $4.20 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RYB Education an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE RYB traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 33,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $163.36 million, a PE ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.56.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 627.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of RYB Education worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

