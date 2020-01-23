Brokerages Set $41.25 Target Price for National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. National Bankshares’ rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $41.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned National Bankshares an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKSH shares. ValuEngine downgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 92,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Bankshares stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $48.82.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 32.46%.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

