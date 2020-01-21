Brokerages Set $51.00 Target Price for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $51.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.62 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SP Plus an industry rank of 18 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SP shares. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 5,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $234,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,211 shares of company stock worth $765,415. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,316,000 after buying an additional 156,491 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 19.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,545,000 after buying an additional 189,296 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 587,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,727,000 after buying an additional 58,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 74,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,448. The firm has a market cap of $943.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $418.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.35 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

