Brokerages Set $76.00 Target Price for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $76.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tucows an industry rank of 187 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:TCX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 32,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tucows has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $669.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. Tucows had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tucows will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $92,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,398.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tucows by 840.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tucows by 24.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tucows by 156.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tucows by 7.8% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tucows by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

