Brokerages Set $8.13 Price Target for PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $8.13 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PC Tel an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCTI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of PC Tel in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PCTI opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.13 million, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. PC Tel has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 million. PC Tel had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PC Tel will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Tel during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 13.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 152.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

