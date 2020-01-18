Brokerages Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Target Price at $21.28

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.28.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. UBS Group upgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of ABB opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. ABB has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. ABB had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 3.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 5.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 8.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in ABB by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund