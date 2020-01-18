Brokerages Set AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

ACIU stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 152,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,839. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AC Immune will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?