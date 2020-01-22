Brokerages Set ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target at $28.60

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACMR. Roth Capital boosted their price target on ACM Research from to in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura boosted their price target on ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on ACM Research from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 136,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,759. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $589.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of -0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $42.69.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 222.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 122.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 671.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

