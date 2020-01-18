Brokerages Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Target Price at $165.46

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.46.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

NYSE AAP traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $151.05. 817,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,795. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $130.09 and a 12 month high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

