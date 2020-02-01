Brokerages Set Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) PT at $32.60

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $4,171,334.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 190,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,719.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,638,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,837,000 after acquiring an additional 200,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,633,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,775,000 after acquiring an additional 496,288 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,192,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,397,000 after acquiring an additional 608,737 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,737,000.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,295.00, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.63. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.81 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

