Brokerages Set Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Price Target at $84.38

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,265 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,249 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after purchasing an additional 811,049 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,461,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,218 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

