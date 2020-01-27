Brokerages Set Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target at $30.67

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,044,000 after buying an additional 185,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,876,000 after buying an additional 53,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 83,486 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 335.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 222,393 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS opened at $30.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a PE ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 0.25. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

