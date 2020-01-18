Brokerages Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target at C$52.64

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.23, for a total transaction of C$418,445.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$950,659.29. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 11,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.31, for a total transaction of C$541,683.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$209,458.32. Insiders sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,358 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE:AC traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$51.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$27.73 and a 12-month high of C$52.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.93.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 4.6499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

