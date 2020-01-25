Brokerages Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target at $93.00

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $442,094.40. Insiders have sold a total of 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 778,250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,116,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.52. 1,004,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,149. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $97.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average of $87.96.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

