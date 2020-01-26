Brokerages Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Target Price at $83.33

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.60.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 30.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after buying an additional 682,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,729,000 after acquiring an additional 420,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after acquiring an additional 417,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $19,836,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.18. 1,409,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,539. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $93.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

