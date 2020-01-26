Brokerages Set Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Target Price at $27.00

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALEC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.55. 661,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,635. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. Alector has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.99.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Alector had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 378.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Alector will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 954,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $17,669,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $25,497.85. Insiders have sold a total of 1,382,175 shares of company stock worth $26,024,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alector by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alector by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

