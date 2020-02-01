Brokerages Set Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Target Price at $177.22

Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Allergan stock opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $194.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGN. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

