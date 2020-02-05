Brokerages Set Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Target Price at C$22.11

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.11.

ALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$735,337.28.

ALA stock traded down C$0.30 on Friday, hitting C$20.86. 1,346,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,502. Altagas has a 1-year low of C$14.08 and a 1-year high of C$21.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

