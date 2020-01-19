Brokerages Set Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price at $48.66

Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.66.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 38.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Amc Networks by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amc Networks by 80.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 27,513 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amc Networks stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.25. 497,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,372. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Amc Networks has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Amc Networks’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?