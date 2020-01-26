Brokerages Set American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Target Price at $228.31

Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 192.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.52. 1,284,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower has a 12 month low of $165.67 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.71 and its 200 day moving average is $220.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

