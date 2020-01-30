Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Target Price at $6.08

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Svb Leerink cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 641,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

