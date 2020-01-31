Brokerages Set Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT at $17.00

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGLOY. Societe Generale cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Investec cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 106,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,019. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.76. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

