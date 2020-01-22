Brokerages Set Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Price Target at $10.14

Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.14.

AM has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $614,165.03. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.77. 10,055,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,659. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 544.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 372.73%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

