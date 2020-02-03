Brokerages Set AO World PLC (LON:AO) PT at GBX 141

Shares of AO World PLC (LON:AO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 141 ($1.85).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AO. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

AO stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 75.70 ($1.00). The company had a trading volume of 94,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,009. The company has a market capitalization of $361.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28. AO World has a 52 week low of GBX 56.70 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 131.80 ($1.73). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

