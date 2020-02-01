Brokerages Set Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) PT at $12.93

Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.93.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have commented on APHA. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aphria in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Aphria in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Aphria stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,494. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 2.78. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Aphria by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Aphria by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund