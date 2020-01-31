Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) PT at $58.18

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.18.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE APO opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $163,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

