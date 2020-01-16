Brokerages Set AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target at $94.05

Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.05.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms recently commented on APPF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $365,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 485,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 254,874 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 83.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 24.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

APPF stock opened at $121.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.73 and a beta of 1.18. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $122.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. AppFolio had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Read More: Diversification