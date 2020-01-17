Brokerages Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price at C$13.06

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$12.05 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$9.91 and a one year high of C$12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.03. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

