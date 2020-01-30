Brokerages Set ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) PT at $73.00

Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

ASGN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.32. 173,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76. ASGN has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $72.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of ASGN by 41.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of ASGN by 286.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 565.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 98,775 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 19.0% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of ASGN by 1.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 306,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

