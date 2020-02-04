Brokerages Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Target Price at $83.75

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,894.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 216.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASH traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 716,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

