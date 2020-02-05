Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price at $29.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 269,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,544. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $756.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $41.97.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks