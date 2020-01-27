Brokerages Set Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) PT at $5.46

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.40 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from to in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,039,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,171,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.96. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 63.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 54.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,771,000 after purchasing an additional 522,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

