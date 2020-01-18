Brokerages Set Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Target Price at $182.11

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,954 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.87. 2,488,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.05 and its 200-day moving average is $166.15. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

