Brokerages Set Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) PT at $5.00

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AUTO. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Autoweb by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autoweb by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54,377 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Autoweb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 19.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUTO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. Autoweb has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Analysts forecast that Autoweb will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

