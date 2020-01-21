Brokerages Set Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Target Price at $49.83

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.83.

AGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avangrid by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGR traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $51.51. 295,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). Avangrid had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

