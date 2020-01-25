Brokerages Set Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) PT at $20.65

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,354,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,611,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,737,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,804,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,528,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

AVTR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,639. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. Avantor has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

