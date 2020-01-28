Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) Target Price at €5.42

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.42 ($6.30).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBVA. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

