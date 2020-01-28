Brokerages Set Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Price Target at $32.40

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

BXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of BXS stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.48. 371,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,088. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

