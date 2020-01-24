Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Price Target at GBX 211.89

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 212.78 ($2.80).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BARC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 252 ($3.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 473,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Shares of BARC traded up GBX 1.94 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 173.44 ($2.28). 29,986,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.45. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds