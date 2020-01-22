Brokerages Set Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Target Price at $2.16

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.16.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 119.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 110.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 212.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 71,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 128,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,435 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baytex Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $753.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $321.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?