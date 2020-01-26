Brokerages Set Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) PT at C$3.29

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTE shares. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.25 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

TSE:BTE traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.53. 6,000,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,899. The firm has a market cap of $854.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.71. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.33 and a twelve month high of C$3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.77.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$424.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

