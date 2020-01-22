Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Target Price at C$63.30

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.30.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Citigroup increased their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TSE BCE traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$61.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,868. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$55.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$61.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.32.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.7100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.72%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve