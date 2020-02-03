Brokerages Set Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Target Price at $407.00

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $407.00.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company.

NYSE BIO traded up $3.97 on Friday, reaching $364.89. The stock had a trading volume of 59,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $243.74 and a 12-month high of $391.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $560.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total value of $298,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

