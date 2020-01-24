Brokerages Set Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) PT at $90.50

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $124,700.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,291.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $165,558.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,678.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,846 shares of company stock worth $311,288. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 302,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,929. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

