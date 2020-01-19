Brokerages Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) PT at $526.86

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $532.45.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $535.24. The stock had a trading volume of 669,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,862. BlackRock has a one year low of $401.80 and a one year high of $539.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,225. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,641,000 after acquiring an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?