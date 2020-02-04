Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) PT at GBX 432.14

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 432.14 ($5.68).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

LON BME opened at GBX 368.40 ($4.85) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.12. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 313.10 ($4.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 391.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 374.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.23.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

