Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target at C$50.66

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.66.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEI.UN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.50 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

TSE:BEI.UN traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$38.09 and a 1-year high of C$49.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.68, for a total transaction of C$64,371.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$383,476.20. Also, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.93, for a total transaction of C$301,693.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,095,540.08.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

