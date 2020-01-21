Brokerages Set Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target at $53.25

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

EPAY traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. 328,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,530. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $119,133.72. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 648.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS